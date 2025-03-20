Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma arrived in Dibrugarh today for a four-day official visit that will continue until March 23. The CM is scheduled to hold a cabinet meeting at 4:00 pm followed by a review meeting with party MLAs.

This visit comes on the heels of Sarma's launch of a major housing initiative. Yesterday, the Chief Minister kicked off the distribution of nearly 3.9 lakh sanction letters under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) by personally handing over letters to 10 beneficiaries at a ceremony in Rampur, Palashbhari in Kamrup district.

According to official sources, beneficiaries will receive the first installment of Rs 37,500 directly in their bank accounts. During the ceremony, Sarma emphasized the government's commitment to housing for all.

"With the distribution of PMAY-G sanction letters, the State government has taken a decisive step to ensure that 'Housing for all' becomes reality," Sarma stated. "We aim to complete the target of 26 lakh PMAY houses and make provisions for 15 lakh additional homes to ensure every poor person in Assam has their own pucca house."

Earlier this week, the Chief Minister laid the foundation stone for a 50-bed critical care block at SM Dev Civil Hospital in Silchar. The Rs 24 crore facility will span five floors across 6,335 square meters and feature an ICU, operation theater, isolation wards, and a pediatric care unit. Sarma also inaugurated construction of a new Circuit House in Silchar during his visit.