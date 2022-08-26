Following the resignation of veteran Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad from all party posts, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took no time to hit back at the Gandhis and blamed them for the ‘destruction of the party’.

In a five-page long letter to the interim president Sonia Gandhi where he recounted his long association with the party and his close relationship with Indira Gandhi, Azad remarked that the situation in Congress has reached a point of ‘no return’.

In his detailed resignation letter, Azad attacked Rahul Gandhi, calling him a ‘non-serious individual’ who was the catalyst behind the weakening of the grand old party of India. “This all happened because the leadership in the past 8 years has tried to foist a non-serious individual at the helm of the party.”

Azad further added that the situation started worsening only since 2019 elections after Rahul Gandhi stepped down in a huff and not before insulting all the senior party functionaries who have given their lives to the party. The remote control model that destroyed the UPA got applied to Congress,” wrote Azad in the letter.

Meanwhile, reacting to Ghulam Nabi Azad’s exit from Congress, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa takes a dig at Rahul Gandhi and says, “If you read GN Azad's letter & the letter I wrote in 2015, you'll find a lot of similarities. In Congress, everyone knows Rahul Gandhi is immature. Sonia Gandhi is not taking care of the party, she's only trying to promote her son. It is a futile attempt.”

It needs mention here that Azad blamed the senior leadership of Congress for the failing condition of the party. Without mincing his words, Azad goes on to say that ‘Sonia Gandhi is just a nominal figurehead and all important decision are being taken by Rahul Gandhi or rather worse his security guards and Pas.’