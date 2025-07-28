Himanta briefs PM Modi on state's welfare schemes, invites FM Sitharaman to Assam

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on July 28 called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and apprised him of the progress made in various socio-economic indicators and welfare schemes in the state.

"Had the privilege of calling upon Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji in New Delhi today", the Chief Minister posted on 'X'.

"Briefed him on Assam's notable strides across socio-economic indicators and the near saturation of major welfare schemes", he added.

Had the privilege of calling upon Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji in New Delhi today.



Briefed him on Assam’s notable strides across socio-economic indicators and the near saturation of major welfare schemes.



On behalf of the people of Assam, I conveyed our… pic.twitter.com/Rbh1dRyfts — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 28, 2025

Sarma said he also conveyed "on behalf of the people of Assam, our anticipation to welcome him on 8th September a moment that will mark another milestone in our state's development journey".

The PM is scheduled to visit Assam on September 8 to inaugurate the year-long celebration of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika's birth centenary and dedicate the nation's first bio-ethanol plant at Numaligarh in Golaghat district.

During the day, Chief Minister Sarma also met Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi where he invited her to visit the state and lay the foundation stone of the upcoming Kanaklata Barua University in Gohpur.

"I had the honour to invite Hon’ble Union Minister Smt

@nsitharaman Ji to visit Assam and lay the foundation stone of the upcoming Kanaklata Barua University in Gohpur," he wrote on his official X handle.

Today in New Delhi, I had the honour to invite Hon’ble Union Minister Smt @nsitharaman Ji to visit Assam and lay the foundation stone of the upcoming Kanaklata Barua University in Gohpur.



This institution, dedicated to one of Assam’s greatest freedom fighters, Birangana… pic.twitter.com/q69WrAUhl9 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 28, 2025

This institution, dedicated to one of Assam’s greatest freedom fighters, Birangana Kanaklata Barua, will be one of the first universities built on an entirely industry-oriented academic approach.

Once completed, some of the specialised programs to be offered will be in emerging fields such as Artificial Intelligence, quantum computing, robotics, among others.