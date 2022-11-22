Post the incident of the broad daylight murder of a man in the city's Panjabari area, Assam Congress claimed that the capital city Guwahati is no longer in the hands of Assam Police, as thieves and dacoits are now running the city.

Launching an attack on the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Borah said, "A number of such incidents are occurring across the state on a daily basis and people are suffering from insecurity during the term of Himanta Biswa Sarma and the BJP is all too apparent from these incidents."

It is to be mentioned here that, on November 21, a manager of Purabi Dairy was shot at close range in broad daylight early in the morning hours while on the other hand, a woman was robbed of a gold chain, bangles and cash being carried in her purse couple of days ago.

Further, in the press release, the APCC leader said that the Assam CM is going around giving speeches and has left Guwahati in the hands of thieves and dacoits.

"Law and order situation is deteriorating. While living in the lap of luxury, the government has pushed the people towards insecurity and is watching the fun," the release added.

Further, the release from the Assam Congress claimed that the Assam CM Himanta Bisa Sarma is going around in helicopters with Z category security, taking thousands of crores in debt for leading a life of luxury, creating beneficiaries for vote banks but the present BJP government is least bothered about securing the life and property of the people.

Borah also criticised the home department, which is led by the CM, and the Assam Police officers for their failure, saying there is no such precedent of a ruling party turning its back on the people for a prolonged stint at heading the government.

Bhupen Borah demanded that the Assam Police officers and the home minister immediately apprehend the perpetrators of such incidents and ensure that proper security is provided to the people.