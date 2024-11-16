Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has called for sweeping reforms in the police force following a controversial incident involving the assault of a delivery agent by a police officer in Guwahati.

Sharing his views on X (formerly Twitter), the Chief Minister emphasized the need for Assam Police to transform into a force that serves and protects citizens with dignity and respect.

"Those days of unchecked power are long gone. Society will no longer tolerate the misuse of authority or violence against the very people the police are meant to safeguard. It is time for the police to embrace reform, accountability, and compassion—or step aside to make way for a force that truly upholds these values," he wrote.

The remarks came in the wake of swift action taken by Assam's Director General of Police (DGP), GP Singh, who suspended Inspector Bhargav Borbora, the Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Panbazar Police Station.



Also Read: Assam DGP suspends Panbazar OC over assault incident caught on camera

This move followed the circulation of a video showing Borbora assaulting a delivery agent near the Jail Road traffic point in Fancy Bazar.

The incident occurred around 6:30 PM on Friday when, according to eyewitnesses, the delivery agent allegedly ran a red signal. The police officer pursued the individual, dragged him to the roadside, and assaulted him in full view of bystanders. The confrontation, captured on a bystander's mobile phone, quickly went viral, sparking outrage.

Terming the behavior "unacceptable," DGP Singh announced Borbora's immediate suspension and ordered a departmental inquiry into the matter. "The behavior of Inspector Bhargav Borbora is unacceptable. He is being placed under suspension with immediate effect, and CP Guwahati has been advised to post another officer immediately," Singh said in a statement.

The incident has reignited debates about police accountability and public trust in law enforcement. Many citizens have praised the prompt action taken by authorities but have also called for systemic changes to ensure such incidents are not repeated.

The Chief Minister’s statement on police reforms underscores the administration's commitment to fostering accountability and compassion within Assam Police. As the departmental inquiry proceeds, the focus remains on ensuring justice and rebuilding public confidence.

This case serves as a reminder of the importance of aligning law enforcement practices with democratic values, emphasizing transparency, and protecting the rights of all citizens.