Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has urged his Uttarakhand counterpart to initiate a comprehensive investigation into the mysterious death of Rosmita Hojai, a young woman from Dima Hasao district, whose body was recovered from the Ganga River in Rishikesh five days after she was reported missing.

According to family members, Rosmita had travelled to Delhi for a recruitment examination and later accompanied two individuals to Rishikesh, where she allegedly went missing on June 6. Her body was later discovered under circumstances that have raised strong suspicions of foul play.

A Zero FIR was filed in Assam and subsequently transferred to the concerned police station in Uttarakhand.



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With public concern mounting, CM Sarma personally requested Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami to ensure a time-bound, multi-angle probe into the incident.

“I have spoken to the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Uttarakhand to examine the issue closely so that justice can be delivered,” Sarma said in an official communication.

The family, devastated by the tragedy, has demanded swift action, alleging possible criminal involvement in her disappearance and death. Authorities in both states have promised cooperation, as pressure builds for justice in a case that has sent shockwaves across Assam.