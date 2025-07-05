Assam CM calls for swift police action after journalist attacked during poll coverage

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has directed police to identify and arrest those responsible for attacking a television journalist in Dhemaji district, marking the second such incident targeting media personnel within a week.

The attack occurred Friday evening when Madhurjya Saikia, a reporter for an Assamese news channel, was covering panchayat election developments in Dimow Pathar. According to police reports, more than 25 people armed with sticks surrounded and assaulted Saikia, leaving him with severe injuries requiring hospitalisation in Dibrugarh.

Saikia filed a complaint at Silapathar police station, alleging that leaders from a local organisation orchestrated the attack. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident.

The Takam Mising Porin Kebang, a student union, has denied involvement in the assault. TMPK president Tilak Doley took to Facebook to distance his organisation from the incident, stating that neither he nor any members participated in the attack. Doley emphasised that the organisation maintains "highest regard" for press freedom.

When questioned about the incident, Chief Minister Sarma emphasised that law enforcement must handle the matter. "It is for the police to find the guilty and arrest them," he stated.

This attack follows another assault on journalists just days earlier. On June 29, local television reporter Bimaljyoti Nath and his colleague were attacked in Dhekiajuli.