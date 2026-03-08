Assam CM calls for women’s empowerment on International Women’s Day

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on March 8, greeted women on the occasion of International Women's Day and reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to empowering women across Assam.

In a message shared on social media, Sarma said empowering women has been central to the state’s growth story.

“From financial security to education, healthcare and entrepreneurship, our initiatives are helping lakhs of women step forward with confidence and independence,” he said.

The chief minister added that the government continues to focus on policies and programmes aimed at strengthening the role of women in society and ensuring equal opportunities.

“Today, we celebrate the strength and spirit of Assam’s Nari Shakti,” Chief minister said while extending his greetings on the occasion.