Assam CM calls on Governor, congratulates him on completing three years in office

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday, February 23, paid a courtesy visit to Governor Laxman Prasad Acharya and congratulated him on completing three years of gubernatorial service in Assam and Sikkim.

During the meeting at Raj Bhavan, the Chief Minister extended his best wishes to the Governor and acknowledged his role in guiding the state through key administrative and developmental initiatives over the past three years.

Sarma also briefed the Governor on the progress achieved under various flagship schemes and policy measures of the state government. Discussions reportedly covered developments across sectors such as infrastructure, welfare initiatives, and governance reforms aimed at accelerating Assam’s growth trajectory.

Sharing details of the meeting on X, the Chief Minister wrote that he had called on the Hon’ble Governor and apprised him of the progress being made on various schemes and policies of the government.

The meeting was described as a cordial exchange focused on strengthening coordination between the constitutional head of the state and the elected government.