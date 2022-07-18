Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today cast his vote to elect the country’s 15th President.

Polling began on July 18 in the Parliament and respective State Legislative Assemblies to elect a new President of India.

Draupadi Murmu is the NDA candidate, who is contesting against Yashwant Sinha, supported by the Opposition parties.

The counting will take place in the national capital on July 21.

It needs mention here that outgoing president Ramnath Kovind's term ends on July 24.

The President is elected by the members of an electoral college consisting of the elected members from Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha as well as the elected members of the Legislative Assemblies of States and the Union

Territories of Delhi and Puducherry, according to the Election Commission of India.

Members of the Legislative Council, state Assemblies, and members of the Parliament who have been nominated are not eligible to vote.