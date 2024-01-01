Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today chaired the first cabinet meeting of the year 2024. The meeting which took palce at the Lok Sewa Bhawan in Dispur, saw several important decisions taken.

Taking to social media platform X, Chief Minister Sarma shared the decisions that were taken in today's cabinet meet.

The cabinet has today decided to give a tariff subsidy of Rs 200 crore to the APCDL. The move is expected to provide financial relief to 50 lakh BPL and domestic consumers in Assam.

The cabinet has also approved guidelines for the appointment of Anganwadi Supervisors against 25 per cent of total posts of Supervisors from among the in-service Anganwadi Workers under General Area districts. Here, the upper age limit for Anganwadi workers to apply in the selection processes removed. There will be a written test and computer proficiency test for selection of candidates. Also, the selection process to be held at State Level and conducted by Director of Women and Child Development.

On the other hand, the cabinet also decided that a proposal is to be submitted to the Centre for inclusion of the Madahi community under Kachari tribe in Assam (including the Bodoland Territorial Region and excluding the autonomous districts of Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao).

The cabinet has also decided that under Mission Basundhara 2.0, land is to be settled in favour of 1,194 indigenous families in the a total of 16 districts.

Also, it has been decided that the timeline for disposal of cases under Mission Basundhara 2.0 has been extended till January 15. It has also been decided that all successful cases should pay premium up to January 31. Else, the land settlement offered will stand cancelled for non-payment of premium.

The cabinet has also decided that VGR/PGR land is to be de-reserved and equivalent quantum of land to be reserved as VGR/PGR. It has also been decided that 33 landless indigenous families to be settled on de-reserved VGR/PGR land.