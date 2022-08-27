Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday chaired a meeting with senior officials of the government through video-conferencing to take stock of the preparations for the recruitment examinations to be conducted tomorrow to fill up the vacant positions in grade-III positions.

During the meeting, CM Sarma instructed to ensure nobody resorted to unfair means in the examination process. He asked the concerned officials to take all measures necessary to ensure tomorrow's examination process is completed in the same seamless manner as that for the grade-IV positions earlier.

Sarma also instructed the senior officials, especially the DCs and SPs, to ensure traffic in their respective districts is under control and does not cause any difficulty to the candidates in reaching their examination centres on time.

Director General of Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, Principal Secretary (Home & Political) Niraj Verma, and other officials apprised the Chief Minister of the steps they have taken to ensure the smooth conduct of the examination tomorrow.



The Chief Minister observed that if vacant positions in the government are filled up with people chosen entirely on merit, it would lead to an environment of efficiency in the government machinery. This, the Chief Minister stated, in the long run, will prove crucial in transforming the state into one of the most developed and progressive in the country.

Referring to the recruitment examinations for grade-IV positions held on August 21, the Chief Minister expressed happiness over the number of absentees being negligible, as compared to other recruitment tests held earlier in the state. This was due to the transparency in the recruitment that the administration has been able to maintain, the Chief Minister added.