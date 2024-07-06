Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma convened a crucial meeting on July 6 with the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) administration, representatives of the All Bodo Students Union, and senior officials to assess the progress of initiatives outlined in the Memorandum of Settlement (MoS) signed between the Government of Assam and Bodo groups in 2020.

Key points of discussion during the meeting included the inclusion of new villages in BTR, the rehabilitation of ex-militants, and the reservation of Bodos living in Dima Hasao and Karbi Anglong districts as Scheduled Tribes (Hills). Additionally, the provincialization of Bodo medium schools, the establishment of a separate directorate for Bodo medium schools, the transfer of various officers and employees from BTR, the filling of sanctioned vacancies, and the creation of new posts were also discussed.

Chief Minister Sarma directed immediate action to expedite these projects. Among the priority projects is the Cultural Project under the special development initiative, Bodofa Upendranath Brahma.

Additionally, the government has approved funds for the construction of several key facilities, including the Gurudham of Gurudev Kalicharan Brahma, Jyoti Ashram at Roumari, and Yajnashala of Brahma Dharma.