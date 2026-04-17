Assam CM challenges Mamata Banerjee to fish-eating contest amid poll row

Amid an intensifying political row over food habits ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on April 17, challenged his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee to a fish-eating contest, dismissing allegations made by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) regarding restrictions on non-vegetarian food.

The controversy erupted after the TMC claimed that the BJP, if voted to power in West Bengal, would impose curbs on the consumption of meat and fish. Rejecting the allegations, Sarma asserted that no such restrictions exist in BJP-ruled Assam and termed the claims as baseless.

In a post on X, the Assam Chief Minister invited Mamata Banerjee to nominate a representative for a fish-eating competition, suggesting that it would put an end to what he described as “rumour mongering.” He maintained that while there are no restrictions on fish or meat consumption in Assam, certain regulations on beef are enforced as per existing laws.

Addressing an election rally, Sarma also targeted the TMC, alleging that the party supports illegal cattle smuggling to Bangladesh for financial gains. He further claimed that West Bengal requires a government capable of dealing firmly with illegal immigration and strengthening border control.

The remarks come in the backdrop of the upcoming elections to the 294-member West Bengal Assembly, scheduled to be held in two phases on April 23 and April 29, with counting set for May 4.