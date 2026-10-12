Assam CM cites Prophet Muhammad’s example to challenge Rahul Gandhi on CEC Gyanesh Kumar

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on October 12 cited an anecdote involving Prophet Muhammad to underline the importance of practising what one preaches, while challenging Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his criticism of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

Speaking at a press meet, Sarma recounted a story about a mother who approached Prophet Muhammad with her child, requesting him to advise the child to stop eating too many sweets. According to Sarma’s narration, the Prophet asked the mother and child to return after three days before giving the advice.

When the mother later questioned why the advice could not have been given on the first day, Prophet Muhammad reportedly explained that he himself had been eating too many sweets at the time and wanted to give up the habit before advising the child to do the same.

Sarma used the anecdote to highlight the principle that one should practise a habit before advising others to follow it.

Turning to Rahul Gandhi’s criticism of CEC Gyanesh Kumar, the Chief Minister challenged the Congress leader to ask state governments led by his party and its allies to resign first.

Sarma named Kerala, Jharkhand, Karnataka and Telangana, and also referred to Tamil Nadu, urging Gandhi to seek resignations from the governments led by Congress or its alliance partners.

He further challenged Gandhi to publicly declare that he would not contest the upcoming election in Uttar Pradesh if Gyanesh Kumar continued as Chief Election Commissioner.

Sarma’s remarks came amid the political confrontation over the Election Commission and the role of the Chief Election Commissioner. The challenge and the demands were part of the Chief Minister’s political response to Gandhi’s criticism.