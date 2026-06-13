Assam CM claims Arya Nagar controversy highlighted to divert attention from Nalbari encounter case and Goalpara beef row

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has claimed that the recent controversy surrounding the Arya Nagar incident in Guwahati was being disproportionately highlighted to divert public attention from two other major developments in the state—the Nalbari encounter case involving Roz Ali and the ongoing Goalpara beef-tiffin controversy.

Speaking after a Cabinet meeting, the Chief Minister alleged that the focus on the Arya Nagar incident, which initially gained attention as a confrontation involving Assamese and Bihari groups, coincided with intense public discussions over the Nalbari and Goalpara cases.

The Nalbari case relates to the June 1 police encounter in which Ashik Ali alias Roz was killed after being accused of attacking an 18-year-old girl and fatally assaulting her 19-year-old cousin, Madhurjya Barman, a local student leader. Police said Roz Ali was killed after allegedly snatching a service rifle from a policeman and opening fire while being taken to recover the murder weapon. The incident sparked widespread debate and political reactions across Assam.

The Goalpara controversy, meanwhile, emerged after a minor student was detained and his mother arrested following allegations that beef had been brought to a government school in a tiffin box. The incident led to police action, public protests, and discussions on communal harmony, with reports suggesting that disciplinary action could be taken against several students.

Referring to the Arya Nagar episode, the Chief Minister alleged that the incident was being amplified in public discourse despite investigations later pointing towards an alleged extortion-related dispute rather than a purely ethnic confrontation. He suggested that the narrative surrounding the Arya Nagar case was overshadowing discussions on the Nalbari encounter and Goalpara developments.

The Arya Nagar incident had drawn significant attention after clashes broke out during a protest against alleged illegal drug activities, resulting in injuries to several individuals, including a police official and media personnel. Viral videos and social media posts linked the confrontation to Assamese-Bihari tensions, although the circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation.

The Chief Minister's remarks reflect his political assessment of the situation. The allegation that the Arya Nagar controversy was deliberately highlighted to divert attention from the Nalbari and Goalpara cases has not been independently verified.