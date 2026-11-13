Assam CM comments on Tengakhat fire, says action will be taken if company is blacklisted
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addressed the Tengakhat fire and promised appropriate action if the company is blacklisted. He also supported AASU's demands for electoral roll revision and action against illegal Bangladeshi nationals.
- Oil India Limited operates as an organisation under the Central Government
- AASU has demanded Special Intensive Revision of Assam's electoral rolls
- The state government also wants the revision exercise conducted in Assam
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has commented on the fire incident at Tengakhat in Duliajan, stating that Oil India Limited is an organisation under the Central Government.
The Chief Minister said appropriate action would be taken if the company involved in the incident is found to be blacklisted. His remarks come amid concerns over the fire incident in the area.
On a separate issue, Sarma expressed support for the All Assam Students’ Union’s (AASU) demand for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. He said that the government also wants SIR to be conducted in Assam.
The Chief Minister also backed AASU’s protest demanding the identification and expulsion of illegal Bangladeshi nationals from the state.
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