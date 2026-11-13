Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has commented on the fire incident at Tengakhat in Duliajan, stating that Oil India Limited is an organisation under the Central Government.

The Chief Minister said appropriate action would be taken if the company involved in the incident is found to be blacklisted. His remarks come amid concerns over the fire incident in the area.

On a separate issue, Sarma expressed support for the All Assam Students’ Union’s (AASU) demand for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. He said that the government also wants SIR to be conducted in Assam.

The Chief Minister also backed AASU’s protest demanding the identification and expulsion of illegal Bangladeshi nationals from the state.