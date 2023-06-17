Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has denounced the recent violent assault on an Assamese food delivery employee in Bangalore, Karnataka.

The Chief Minister of Assam has further sought Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's intervention to safeguard and compensate the delivery agency.

CM Sarma took to Twitter and wrote, “The acute harassment & trauma being faced by a delivery agent from Assam over fake charges, is extremely disturbing. I request the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Karnataka to kindly ensure that adequate protection and justice is delivered to the said individual.”

It should be noted that a 30-year-old Assamese food delivery partner was allegedly beaten up earlier this week by enraged inhabitants of an apartment in Bangalore's Electronic City.

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The incident began when an 8-year-old girl reported that the delivery boy forced her onto the building's terrace.

However, the truth was revealed once the police arrived on the scene. After reviewing the surveillance camera footage, it was discovered that the girl had gone to the terrace by herself. The youngster then revealed that she lied because she was afraid of being chastised by her parents.

Meanwhile, the young girl's parents apologised to the delivery agent.

Hoysala patrolling police arrived on the scene and got the situation under control.

CCTV footage from a neighbouring paying guest hotel showed the girl walking alone to the patio.

“The allegations made by the girl against the delivery boy turned out to be false. The delivery boy, who is 30 years old and resides in the city with his wife and five-year-old daughter, has chosen not to file a complaint. So, we cannot take action against anyone,” a senior officer said.