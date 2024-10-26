In a recent pre-poll violence in Assam's Samaguri between BJP and Congress workers, resulted in the tragic death of a BJP worker, Bipul Saikia.

Expressing grief and anger, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to social media platform X to offer his condolences to Saikia's family and to condemn the violence.

In a strongly-worded post, CM Sarma accused Congress supporters of orchestrating the fatal attack, calling it a stark example of the party's alleged duplicity. "My deepest condolences to the family of our @BJP4Assam karyakarta from Samaguri, Late Bipul Saikia, who was violently attacked and killed by goons of @INCAssam," Sarma wrote. He further asserted that those responsible for the crime would face consequences, emphasizing that justice would be served.

The Chief Minister's statement also took aim at Congress' public image, claiming that the party's calls to "protect the Constitution" were contradicted by its actions, which he suggested were aimed at inciting poll-related violence and undermining democratic principles. "The sacrifice of our karyakartas shall not go in vain," he affirmed, reiterating his commitment to pursuing accountability for the incident.

Bipul Saikia succumbed to his injuries at his home in Bajiagaon on Friday, following clashes that occurred in the Bormar Bhogamur area on Thursday afternoon.

Reports indicate that the violence stemmed from accusations that supporters of both parties obstructed each other's rallies. The situation has raised concerns as the constituency prepares for by-polls scheduled for November 13.

Also read: Assam: Pre-poll violence claims life in Samaguri constituency ahead of by-polls