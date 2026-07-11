Assam CM condoles death of 15 Indian tourists in Vietnam boat tragedy

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on July 11, expressed grief over the death of 15 Indian tourists in a speedboat capsize off Vietnam's Phu Quoc Island.

Calling it a "deeply tragic and heartbreaking incident", Sarma extended his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives.

"On behalf of the people of Assam, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. We stand with them in this hour of grief and pray for the sadgati of the departed souls," the chief minister said in a post on X.

Sarma shared the Indian Embassy in Vietnam's post containing the names of the victims while expressing his sympathies.

According to the Indian Embassy in Hanoi, the speedboat carrying 36 people, including 32 Indian tourists and four local crew members, capsized off Phu Quoc Island.

Fifteen Indian tourists were killed in the accident, while 21 people were rescued. The circumstances leading to the capsize are being investigated by Vietnamese authorities.