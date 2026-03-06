Assam CM condoles death of two IAF pilots in Su-30MKI crash

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chief Minister of Assam, on Friday expressed deep sorrow over the deaths of two Indian Air Force pilots who were killed after a Sukhoi Su‑30MKI fighter jet crashed in Karbi Anglong district.

The aircraft, which was on a routine training mission, crashed at Chokihola area in the district, around 60 km from Jorhat, from where it had taken off earlier in the day.

Both pilots on board — Squadron Leader Anuj and Flight Lieutenant Purvesh Duragkar — lost their lives in the crash.

In a message posted on X, Sarma said he was deeply saddened by the tragic incident. “Horrible news! Dr @himantabiswa is deeply saddened by the tragic crash of a Sukhoi Su-30MKI in Karbi Anglong, which claimed the lives of Sqn Ldr Anuj and Flt Lt Purvesh Duragkar,” the Chief Minister’s Office said in a statement.

The Chief Minister expressed profound grief and extended condolences to the bereaved families, stating that the entire nation stands with them in this moment of immense grief and loss.

Meanwhile, a defence spokesperson said a court of inquiry has been ordered by the Air Force to ascertain the cause of the crash. Search and rescue operations were carried out by teams of the Indian Air Force with assistance from local authorities in the area.