Assam CM conferred 'Yugdrashta' title by Assam State Freedom Fighters Association

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has been conferred the honorary title of "Yugdrashta" (Creator of an Era) by the Assam Rajyik Muktijujaru Sanmilan.

The prestigious recognition was bestowed upon the Chief Minister by the Assam State Freedom Fighters Association in acknowledgement of his contributions to the state's development and public welfare initiatives.

The honour was presented during a programme organized by the association, which represents freedom fighters and their families across Assam.

The title "Yugdrashta" is regarded as a mark of distinction and recognition for individuals whose work is considered transformative and impactful for society.

The conferment adds to the list of recognitions received by the Chief Minister for his role in governance, infrastructure development, and socio-economic initiatives undertaken in the state.