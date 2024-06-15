Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the by-election of five assembly constituencies and the panchayat elections in the state will be held as per the Election Commission's schedule.

He also stated that the incomplete national highway will be completed within the current year.

Earlier today, Himanta Biswa Sarma criticised the Congress today, stating that despite having tea tribe leaders like Paban Singh Ghatowar in Dibrugarh, the Congress did not give him a ticket.

The CM said this is a disrespect to the tea tribe community.



Also Read: Assam CM slams Congress for denying ticket to Paban Singh Ghatowar in Dibrugarh

Speaking to the media, Paban Singh Ghatowar said, "I am sad for Paban Singh Ghatowar because being a powerful Congress leader from the tea tribe he was denied a ticket and was given to Lurinjyoti Gogoi...at least Kamakhya Prasad Tasa became an MP while Paban Singh Ghatowar failed to be one.

Further, Himanta Biswa Sarma questioned the Congress the reason behind not giving a ticket to a powerful leader like Paban Singh Ghatowar.

"Denying a ticket to Paban Singh Ghatowar is like showing disrespect to the tea tribe community," the CM added.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on June 6 announced that the state panchayat elections will be held in the month of November this year.

Addressing the media, the chief minister stated that as part of the preparations, all development blocks will undergo restructuring, and the delimitation of panchayats is set to be completed by August-September.