The much-anticipated twin towers project in Guwahati, initially conceptualized as an iconic commercial hub under former Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, has been officially restructured into the Integrated Directorate Complex at Betkuchi.

Addressing queries regarding the project, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reaffirmed the shift, stating, “Those who are asking about the twin towers, this is what we are constructing in Betkuchi, Guwahati as the Integrated Directorate Complex.”

The original Rs 2,000 crore twin towers project, announced in 2018 and proposed in collaboration with the National Building Construction Company (NBCC), failed to take off due to lack of investor interest and NBCC’s withdrawal.

In January 2023, CM Sarma formally announced the Integrated Directorate Complex as the revised version of the twin towers, asserting that the new infrastructure would be more beneficial. He remarked, “There is no point in dreaming of the twin towers anymore. If we can build an IIM or a Central University in its place, it will be more valuable. The Directorate Building in Betkuchi has been designed like a twin tower, and through this, I have fulfilled Sarbananda Sonowal’s dream.”