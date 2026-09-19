Assam CM congratulates ABVP after DUSU win, calls it ‘decisive mandate’

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on September 19 congratulated the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) after the student organisation won three of the four central panel posts in the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections.

Sarma described the result as a “decisive mandate” for what he termed “nationalist student politics” at Delhi University.

In a post on X, the Assam Chief Minister congratulated the winning ABVP candidates as well as the organisation’s functionaries and supporters involved in the campaign.

The ABVP regained the posts of president, secretary and joint secretary, retaining the three positions it had won in the 2025 DUSU elections.

The Congress-affiliated National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), which had won the vice-president’s post last year, did not secure any of the four central panel positions this time.

“A decisive mandate for nationalist student politics in Delhi University! Chhatro Ki Goonj is firmly with @ABVPVoice,” Sarma said in his post.

“This is not just a student council win. It's proof that when young India is given a platform rooted in nation-first values, it chooses to lead rather than follow,” he added.

The DUSU election results were announced on Saturday.

