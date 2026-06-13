Assam CM congratulates DRDO on successful missile tests, hails ballistic missile defence capability

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday, June 13, congratulated the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on the successful demonstration of India's multi-layered Ballistic Missile Defence (BMD) system and the maiden flight-test of the Naval Anti-Ship Missile–Medium Range.

In a post on social media platform X, Sarma described the achievement as a major milestone for the country's defence capabilities and praised the DRDO for the successful trials.

"With these successful trials, India now has a phenomenal ballistic missile defence shield that can intercept and neutralise 5,000-km-class enemy missiles at the exo-atmospheric level," he said.

The Chief Minister said the capability placed India among a select group of nations with advanced missile defence systems.

"In short, we now have an interception capability far beyond what conventional 'Iron Dome' systems can achieve. And what makes this even more special is that we are now among an elite group of nations to have indigenously developed this superb system. Kudos," Sarma said.

According to the DRDO, the successful demonstration of the multi-layered Ballistic Missile Defence system and the maiden flight-test of the Naval Anti-Ship Missile–Medium Range mark a significant boost to India's strategic and defensive capabilities.

The organisation said the achievement places India among a select group of countries possessing advanced ballistic missile defence technology developed through indigenous efforts.

The tests are being seen as a major step towards strengthening India's missile interception and defence preparedness.