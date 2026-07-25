Assam CM congratulates Jhandu Kumar on India's first medal at CWG 2026

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on July 25 congratulated para powerlifter Jhandu Kumar for winning India's first medal at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow.

Jhandu Kumar clinched the bronze medal in the Men's Heavyweight Para Powerlifting event, giving India its opening medal of the Games.

Sharing his congratulatory message on X, Sarma hailed the athlete's inspiring journey and remarkable achievement, stating that his success has made the nation proud.

"The first medal for India at #CWG2026 is here! Congratulations to Jhandu Kumar on winning Bronze in the Men's Heavyweight Para Powerlifting event. His inspiring journey & remarkable achievement have made the nation proud. Wishing him continued success and many more laurels for India," the Chief Minister wrote.

Jhandu Kumar's podium finish marks India's first medal at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games, providing an encouraging start to the country's campaign at the multi-sport event.