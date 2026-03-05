Assam CM continues fourth day of Jana Ashirwad Yatra from Dhemaji

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is currently undertaking the fourth day of the Jana Ashirwad Yatra, which began in the morning of March 5, from Dhemaji district.

As part of the ongoing outreach programme, the Chief Minister is travelling from Dhemaji to Sisibor and Jonai in a day-long schedule. Large numbers of people have gathered along the roadsides at various locations to catch a glimpse of him and extend their support.

Crowds were seen assembling across the district as the convoy moved through different areas. The Jana Ashirwad Yatra is aimed at strengthening direct engagement with the public across Assam, and today’s leg in Dhemaji district is witnessing significant participation.