Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has hit out at Congress leader Jairam Ramesh while countering his claim that the Congress party first brought Tata's semiconductor investment to Assam.

Taking to social media, CM Sarma replied to Jairam Ramesh's X post where he said that the Congress party had brought Tata's semiconductor investment to Assam back in 2007.

"The Assam CM is claiming credit for bringing a Tata semiconductor investment to Assam. On Aug 31 2007 — when Himanta Biswa Sarma was a Congress Minister — S. Ramadorai, the CEO of TCS, came to Guwahati to meet Tarun Gogoi, Himanta's then mentor. I was also present. This launched TCS's presence in Assam. While he fights us politically, the Assam CM should have the grace to acknowledge previous contributions as well," said Ramesh on X.

The Assam CM is claiming credit for bringing a Tata semiconductor investment to Assam. On Aug 31 2007 — when Himanta Biswa Sarma was a Congress Minister — S. Ramadorai, the CEO of TCS, came to Guwahati to meet Tarun Gogoi, Himanta's then mentor. I was also present. This launched… pic.twitter.com/z3Gwo2qMWe — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) March 1, 2024

Replying to Ramesh's X post, Himanta Biswa Sarma also promptly replied that TCS was never in the picture as back in 2007 nobody in India had heard of semiconductor assembly.

"Sir, how has TCS come into the picture? In 2007, India had not even heard of semiconductor assembly or fabrication plants. Be graceful and credit Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji for bringing a semiconductor revolution in India, that's the least you can do," said Sarma on X, while replying to Ramesh.

Sir, how has TCS come into the picture ?



In 2007, India had not even heard of semiconductor assembly or fabrication plants.



Be graceful and credit Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji for bringing a semiconductor revolution in India, that's the least you can do. https://t.co/sRT0nzrz0L — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) March 1, 2024

The online spat between Himanta Biswa Sarma and Jairam Ramesh comes in after the union cabinet on February 29 approved the setting up of semiconductor ATMP unit in Morigaon. The Cabinet's nod includes Tata Semiconductor Assembly and Test Pvt Ltd's unit with a substantial investment of Rs. 27,000 crore.

This unit is poised to become a technological powerhouse with indigenous advanced semiconductor packaging technologies, encompassing flip chip and ISIP technologies.

The facility's impressive daily production capacity of 48 million units will cater to a diverse array of sectors, including automotive, electric vehicles, consumer electronics, telecom, and mobile phones. Beyond its technological significance, the Assam-based unit promises to be a catalyst for economic growth and job creation in the region.

