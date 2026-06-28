Assam CM credits P.V. Narasimha Rao with transforming India's economic trajectory

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday, June 28, paid tribute to former Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao on his birth anniversary, describing him as a visionary leader whose economic reforms reshaped India's growth trajectory.

In a post on X, Sarma said Rao's bold economic reforms transformed the country's economic landscape and laid the foundation for sustained growth.

"Tributes to former Prime Minister Shri P.V. Narasimha Rao Ji on his Jayanti. A visionary statesman, his bold economic reforms transformed India's growth trajectory," Sarma wrote.

He added that Rao's leadership, wisdom and unwavering commitment to national progress continue to inspire generations.

Born on June 28, 1921, Rao served as India's Prime Minister from June 21, 1991, to May 16, 1996. He is widely credited with initiating sweeping economic liberalisation measures that marked a turning point in India's economic history.