Assam CM dedicates convention centre, DC Office and international-standard sports stadium in Nalbari; launches state’s first athletics academy

Strengthening Nalbari’s growth trajectory, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on February 11, dedicated a series of major infrastructure and sports projects aimed at boosting governance, culture and youth development in the district.

The Chief Minister inaugurated the Nalbari Convention Centre, constructed at a cost of Rs 17.95 crore, which is expected to serve as a key venue for cultural, social and official events.

He also dedicated the newly built Integrated District Commissioner’s Office, developed at a cost of Rs 49.45 crore, aimed at enhancing administrative efficiency and improving public service delivery under one roof.

In a significant push for sports infrastructure, CM Sarma inaugurated an international-standard District Sports Stadium Complex built at a cost of Rs 58.22 crore. At the same venue, he launched Assam’s first Athletics Academy, a landmark initiative to nurture promising athletes and strengthen the state’s sports ecosystem.

The Chief Minister said these projects would go a long way in promoting holistic development in Nalbari, reinforcing governance infrastructure while creating new opportunities for the district’s youth in sports and allied fields.