Assam CM dedicates convention centre, DC Office and international-standard sports stadium in Nalbari; launches state’s first athletics academy
Assam CM inaugurated new infrastructure projects and launched the state's first athletics academy in Nalbari. These initiatives aim to boost local sports and administrative facilities.
Strengthening Nalbari’s growth trajectory, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on February 11, dedicated a series of major infrastructure and sports projects aimed at boosting governance, culture and youth development in the district.
The Chief Minister inaugurated the Nalbari Convention Centre, constructed at a cost of Rs 17.95 crore, which is expected to serve as a key venue for cultural, social and official events.
He also dedicated the newly built Integrated District Commissioner’s Office, developed at a cost of Rs 49.45 crore, aimed at enhancing administrative efficiency and improving public service delivery under one roof.
In a significant push for sports infrastructure, CM Sarma inaugurated an international-standard District Sports Stadium Complex built at a cost of Rs 58.22 crore. At the same venue, he launched Assam’s first Athletics Academy, a landmark initiative to nurture promising athletes and strengthen the state’s sports ecosystem.
The Chief Minister said these projects would go a long way in promoting holistic development in Nalbari, reinforcing governance infrastructure while creating new opportunities for the district’s youth in sports and allied fields.
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