Assam CM defends delimitation, rejects ‘gerrymandering’ charge

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday, April 19 defended the ongoing delimitation exercise in the state, rejecting allegations of “gerrymandering” raised by the Indian National Congress.

In a strongly worded statement on social media, Sarma said the term “gerrymandering” was being “excessively used” by Congress leaders to delegitimise the delimitation process and mislead the public.

He asserted that the exercise was “not a conspiracy” but a “long overdue correction” after years of what he described as political neglect and vote-bank appeasement. According to the Chief Minister, the real distortion of representation had occurred earlier due to demographic changes, particularly in parts of Lower Assam, which he claimed were ignored for electoral reasons.

Sarma further said the current realignment of constituencies reflects “ground realities” and is aimed at restoring balance in representation. He alleged that opposition to the exercise stems from discomfort among those who had earlier benefited from the existing system.

Emphasising the objective of the process, the Chief Minister said delimitation is intended to safeguard indigenous representation and ensure that local communities are not politically marginalised.

The Congress party and other opposition groups have, however, criticised the delimitation exercise, alleging that it is politically motivated and could alter electoral balances in the state.