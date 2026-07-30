Assam CM defends Land Amendment Bill, says it aims to protect heritage satras

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday, July 29 defended the Assam Land and Revenue Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2026, in the state assembly, asserting that the proposed legislation is intended to safeguard the cultural and historical legacy of Assam's centuries-old Vaishnavite satras through regulated land ownership in their vicinity.

Participating in the discussion on the bill, Sarma said the government has proposed the creation of a five-kilometre protective buffer zone around select heritage institutions, including Barpeta Satra, Majuli and Batadrava. Under the proposed provisions, land transactions within these notified areas would be permitted only for local residents.

The Chief Minister said the legislation has been necessitated by demographic changes witnessed around several heritage sites over the years, arguing that legal safeguards are essential to preserve Assam's traditional religious and cultural institutions.

Referring to Barpeta Satra, Sarma said that had similar measures been introduced nearly five decades ago, much of the surrounding land could have been preserved in its original character. He also stated that several mosques have come up within a five-kilometre radius of the historic satra over time, which, according to him, has led to concerns among local residents regarding the preservation of its heritage.

Maintaining that the proposed law is not directed against any particular community, the Chief Minister said the government recognises demographic transformation as a reality but seeks to ensure the survival of the state's remaining heritage institutions.

"We have nothing negative against anyone. We only want the remaining heritage institutions to survive," Sarma said while appealing to opposition members to support the bill unanimously.

He further urged that the legislation should be passed as a collective resolution of the entire assembly to protect Assam's cultural identity rather than relying solely on the ruling alliance's majority.

Clarifying the scope of the proposal, Sarma said the restrictions would apply only to a limited number of historically significant institutions, including Barpeta Satra, Batadrava and Majuli, and would not be implemented across the state.

According to the provisions of the bill, land purchases within the notified five-kilometre zones will be restricted to local inhabitants. The legislation also provides for the removal of illegal encroachments and requires prospective buyers to establish that their families have resided in the area for at least three generations.

The proposed regulations are intended to apply only to religious institutions that are more than 250 years old.