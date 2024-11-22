Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma pressed central government officials Wednesday for immediate action to resume construction of the stalled Majuli-Jorhat bridge across the Brahmaputra River.

During a video conference with the Director General and Special Secretary of Road Development, Sarma emphasised the critical need to restart work on the Rs 650 crore project, which has remained dormant since September 5.

Sarma stressed the importance of taking prompt action to facilitate the earliest possible resumption of construction activities on the bridge.

The project, awarded in August 2021 with a December 2025 deadline, faces potential time and cost overruns if construction does not resume during the current dry season. Sarma previously alerted Union Minister Nitin Gadkari about the situation, suggesting re-tendering if necessary.

Ministry officials are now evaluating options to revive the two-lane bridge project, which is considered essential for the region's economic development and connectivity.