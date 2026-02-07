Assam CM directs DGP to register case against Bhupen Borah over alleged 'obscene gesture' in public place

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma directed the state police to register a case against former Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Bora over alleged indecent behaviour at public place.

The Chief Minister instructed the Director General of Police (DGP) to initiate legal proceedings in connection with an incident in which Bhupen Bora allegedly made 'obscene gestures' and displayed 'inappropriate conduct' during a public interaction. The alleged incident occurred in the presence of Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia and Congress leader Mira Borthakur.

Taking a tough stance, Sarma said the behaviour attributed to the senior Congress leader was “indecent and uncontrolled” and asserted that such conduct has no place in public life. He further ordered that cases be registered not only against Bhupen Bora but also against Mira Borthakur and Debabrata Saikia in connection with the episode, citing the seriousness of the allegations.

The Chief Minister claimed that the incident deeply hurt the sentiments of Assamese women and girls. Speaking to the media, Sarma said he was raising the issue “with a sad note,” adding that the alleged gestures were beyond imagination and unacceptable from senior political leaders entrusted with public responsibility. He indicated that more details would be shared after the Cabinet briefing.

Referring to the sequence of events, Sarma said Bhupen Bora had begun his speech by quoting Sudhakantha Bhupen Hazarika in the presence of Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi, but alleged that the address soon deteriorated into the use of obscene language and inappropriate gestures, leaving many in the audience disappointed.

The Chief Minister further alleged that visuals of the incident had reached him from Delhi, where people reportedly questioned whether such conduct had become normal in Assam. Describing the footage as shocking, Sarma said it raised serious concerns about the mindset of the Congress leadership.

Providing context, Sarma suggested that the alleged gestures may have been a reaction to slogans from the roadside, possibly raised by women expressing reluctance to vote for the Congress. However, he stressed that no form of provocation could justify such behaviour, particularly from senior leaders holding constitutional and political positions.

Questioning the lack of wider media coverage, Sarma expressed surprise that the visuals had not been prominently aired on television or digital platforms. He said it was difficult to comprehend how a Leader of the Opposition, a former APCC president, and a woman Congress leader could be associated with such conduct.

“Congress has gone to its lowest level,” Sarma remarked, clarifying that he harboured no personal animosity but felt compelled to question the mentality behind the alleged actions. He added, in a sharp political swipe, that leaders with such attitudes still aspire to head ministries related to women and social welfare, or even to become Chief Minister in the future.

The Chief Minister also announced that he had formally requested the video clip of the incident to be forwarded to the Assam State Women’s Commission, urging the body to take cognisance of the matter. He said the issue concerns the dignity and respect of women and must be examined seriously by the appropriate authority.

The Congress party has not yet issued an official response to the allegations or the Chief Minister’s directives.