Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma held a meeting with the officials of Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) at Janata Bhawan to review the ongoing eviction drive at Silsako.

At the end of today's review, CM Sarma directed to stop the recent eviction drive and also directed the District Commissioner of Kamrup (M) to expedite the acquisition of land at Ginger Hotel at Shilsanko and to arrange alternative land for central and state government institutions at the said place.

He also directed the District Commissioner of Kamrup (M) to make arrangements for the rehabilitation package at the end of proper scrutiny of those who have been evicted in this eviction drive.



Also Read: Half-naked women protestors dragged down, kicked in the stomach as Silsako eviction drive intensifies

Residents living near Silsako Beel and police had faced off on Friday, September 1, after a Guwahati Municipal Development Authority (GMDA) team with hundreds of police personnel arrived this morning to demarcate the areas for an eviction drive to make the wetland free from encroachment.

Giving the last until blood and sweat to save their land from being evicted, women stripped to their garments, while agitating pregnant women allegedly dragged down and kicked in the face and stomach by officials, residents of the Silsako Beel area have witnessed the gruesome act of protest dispersal after the six-month-long protest in the Silsako Beel area intensified amid the district administration's renewed eviction drive to clear over thousand bighas of land.