Assam CM directs health department to stay on highest alert amid flood situation

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has directed the Health Department to remain on the highest state of alert in view of the prevailing flood situation across the state.

The Chief Minister said medical teams have been deployed across all flood-affected areas to ensure timely health screening of vulnerable groups, uninterrupted availability of medicines, and effective measures to prevent any outbreak of disease.

Sarma further instructed the Health Department to maintain adequate stocks of all medicines and other essential medical supplies at all times, so that emergency healthcare services can be provided without disruption to people affected by the floods.

The state government is closely monitoring the flood situation and has intensified health and relief measures to safeguard public health in the affected districts.