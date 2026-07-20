Assam CM directs health department to stay on highest alert amid flood situation
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has asked Assam's Health Department to remain on the highest alert amid the flood situation. Medical teams, medicine stocks and disease prevention measures are being stepped up across affected districts.
- Medical teams have reached affected areas for timely screening of vulnerable residents
- Hospitals and relief units must ensure uninterrupted medicine availability during emergencies
- The department has been told to keep essential medical supplies ready
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has directed the Health Department to remain on the highest state of alert in view of the prevailing flood situation across the state.
The Chief Minister said medical teams have been deployed across all flood-affected areas to ensure timely health screening of vulnerable groups, uninterrupted availability of medicines, and effective measures to prevent any outbreak of disease.
Sarma further instructed the Health Department to maintain adequate stocks of all medicines and other essential medical supplies at all times, so that emergency healthcare services can be provided without disruption to people affected by the floods.
The state government is closely monitoring the flood situation and has intensified health and relief measures to safeguard public health in the affected districts.
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