Assam CM directs officials to facilitate advanced treatment for little Ponsi Saikia

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has directed officials to facilitate advanced medical treatment for Ponsi Saikia, a child suffering from a serious illness, following media reports highlighting her condition.

Acting on the Chief Minister’s direction, physician Dr Abhijit Sarma, who holds executive responsibilities at the National Health Mission (NHM), contacted Ponsi’s family and reviewed arrangements for her further treatment.

Ponsi will receive treatment under the Assam government’s special healthcare scheme, ‘Snehasparsha’. As part of the treatment plan, she will be sent to the Manipal Comprehensive Cancer Centre at Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru for advanced medical care.

The Assam government will bear the entire cost of her treatment under the scheme.

The intervention follows reports highlighting Ponsi’s medical condition and the need for advanced treatment. The government’s decision is expected to facilitate her access to specialised healthcare in Bengaluru without placing the financial burden of the treatment on her family.