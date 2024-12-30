Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has directed the state police to take immediate action against a cab driver accused of misbehaving with senior journalist Maini Mahanta in Guwahati on December 29.







Mahanta, the editor of Nandini Magazine, was allegedly harassed by the driver who abandoned her on a roadside while she was returning home from an event in Panjabari. The incident took place around late evening as Mahanta was traveling from Kalakshetra to her residence.



Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Mahanta recounted the distressing ordeal, explaining how a simple request for the air conditioning to be turned on due to her dust allergy escalated into verbal abuse and a physical threat. She described the driver’s aggressive behavior, which included abruptly stopping the car and demanding she get out in the dark, unsafe surroundings. Fearing for her safety, Mahanta called her husband for help and immediately contacted the police.





Yesterday night, I booked an Uber Premier in Guwahati. I asked the driver to turn on the AC but he refused saying “I have not booked an AC ride”. When I requested him to turn it on due to my dust allergy he rudely told me to get down if I want AC.When (1/3) — maini mahanta (@mainimahanta) December 30, 2024



In her formal complaint to Dispur Police Station, Mahanta detailed how the driver verbally assaulted her after she made the request, and when she refused to exit the vehicle due to the precarious situation, he threatened her with physical harm.



The vehicle, a Premier Swift Dzire (registration number AS 01 PC 7157), has been identified, and an investigation is underway. Authorities have assured that appropriate action will be taken against the driver based on Mahanta's complaint.