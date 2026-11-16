Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on November 16 chaired a series of meetings with Environment and Forest Department officials at Lok Sewa Bhawan, issuing several directions to strengthen forest governance and conservation in the state.

According to a post by the Chief Minister’s Office on X, Sarma directed officials to prepare a comprehensive plan to address forest encroachments in accordance with Supreme Court guidelines.

He also asked the department to draft a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the lawful handling of seized forest produce.

The Chief Minister further directed officials to explore the possibility of setting up a dedicated corporation for forest royalty collection, which would allow the department to focus more on conservation and protection.