In a virtual conference held on April 27, Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma directed the Superintendents of Police (SPs) to work proactively to improve the law and order parameters of the state. The CM announced that the evaluation of SPs' performance would take place during the upcoming SPs conference in the second or third week of June. The evaluation will be based on 50 indices from the last four conferences, which will form the basis of the SPs' Annual Confidential Report.

The CM emphasized the need to improve various indices on the law and order front and take it to the next level in the next six months, especially in poorly performing districts. Sarma also discussed the backlog of pending cases, drug-related crimes, cyber crimes, crimes against women, oil theft cases, and withdrawal of petty cases.

Assam CM instructed the DGP and other police higher-ups to see whether the police officials are attending the physical fitness exercise, visiting the police stations, registering cases, and bringing them to logical conclusions. The Chief Minister also stressed the need for reducing crime against women in Guwahati and other places by adapting to the best practices of other states such as West Bengal and Karnataka.

The senior police officials gave a presentation on the pendency of crimes that has come down from 95,000 in 2021 to 55,000 in 2022. They also discussed filing chargesheets for over 97% of child marriage cases, dropping petty cases under investigation, lowering conviction rates in POSCO and NDPS cases, reducing crime against women, and bringing down road accidents through geo-tagging of accident-prone areas during peak hours and installation of CCTVs in police stations.

The Chief Minister also instructed the DGP and other senior police officials to begin the process of forming nagarik samitees by May this year. A portal named Assam Police Seva Setu with 24 services, including filing of e-FIR, will be launched soon. This portal will be linked to e-Prastuti of the Home department and RTPS.