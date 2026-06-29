Assam CM directs streamlining of e-Transit Permit system for forest produce, minerals

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma chaired a high-level meeting with senior officials of the Environment & Forest and Finance Departments to review measures aimed at enhancing revenue from the state's forest and mineral resources.

Finance Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah, who shared details of the meeting, said discussions centred on improving resource management, strengthening revenue generation and enhancing regulatory oversight.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister issued key directions to streamline the e-Transit Permit (e-TP) system to ensure greater transparency and efficiency in the transportation of forest produce and minerals.

Sarma also stressed the need to strengthen enforcement mechanisms to curb GST evasion and prevent revenue leakages in the forest and mining sectors.

The meeting forms part of the Assam government's broader efforts to improve governance, maximise revenue from natural resources and ensure greater accountability through technology-driven systems and stricter enforcement measures.