Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday took a comprehensive review of the Education Department and various steps taken in the field of Elementary Education, Samagra Siksha, Adarsha Vidyalayas, Technical, and Secondary Education in the presence of Education Minister Ranoj Pegu.

Took stock of progress in implementation of e-office, disposal of files under Mission Sabdhavana, recruitment & promotion, amalgamation of schools, boost to school infrastructure, etc.



Directives

✅Carry out amalgamation of schools within fixed timeframe following RTE guideline — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 17, 2022

The Chief Minister also instructed that English be used as the medium of instruction for Science and Math from VI to XII, along with the continuation of the teaching of both subjects in the Assamese language.

✅Introduce English as medium of instruction for Science & Maths from VI-XII, along with continuation of teaching of both subjects in Assamese language



✅Introduce special Gyanjyoti programme for students of 97 Tea Garden Adarsh Vidyalayas during Durga Puja — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 17, 2022

The Assam government will amalgamate schools within a specific timeline in accordance with RTE guidelines and will implement a special Gyanjyoti programme for students of 97 Tea Garden Adarsh Vidyalayas during Durga Puja.

https://twitter.com/himantabiswa/status/1548630141999296512?s=20&t=6Wih41R4-Mz4V5oYR_bmyQ