Assam CM disburses financial aid to women entrepreneurs in Dhubri under MMUA, reaffirms ‘Nation First’ commitment

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday, November 10 disbursed financial assistance to women entrepreneurs in Dhubri under the flagship Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan (MMUA).

The event was held in a constituency that has been regarded as one of the most challenging political territories for the ruling party, where the Congress had registered a massive victory by nearly 10 lakh votes in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Despite the political differences, the Chief Minister emphasized that the welfare initiative is guided purely by the principle of inclusive development.

“This is Dhubri — where most people are not our traditional voter base, and Congress won by 10 lakh votes in 2024. Yet for us, it’s always Nation First,” Dr. Sarma asserted during his address.

Dr. Sarma elaborated on the three-tier structure of the MMUA, designed to transform members of Self-Help Groups (SHGs) into sustainable micro-entrepreneurs with an annual income target of at least ₹1 lakh.

Under the scheme, beneficiaries received Rs 10,000 as seed capital during Monday’s disbursement. Those who effectively utilize the initial fund will become eligible for the second installment of ₹25,000, which includes a government grant and a bank loan with subsidized interest. A third installment of up to ₹50,000 will be extended to successful entrepreneurs for business expansion.

Officials clarified that the MMUA assistance was distributed without any political or religious bias, underlining the government’s focus on equitable empowerment across all communities.

The Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan, a key initiative of the Assam government, aims to strengthen women’s economic independence, enhance local entrepreneurship, and build a self-reliant rural economy by encouraging women-led enterprises.