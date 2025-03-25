Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma met Union Minister for Jal Shakti, CR Paatil, at his official residence in New Delhi on Tuesday to discuss key water conservation and management initiatives in the state.

The meeting, which lasted approximately 30 minutes, focused on the rejuvenation of Silsako Beel, a crucial wetland in Assam, and various ongoing projects under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

The discussions aimed at formulating strategies to restore Silsako Beel while ensuring efficient implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission to enhance water supply infrastructure in the state.



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Following the meeting, CM Sarma took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to share updates on the discussions. "Today in New Delhi, I had a very good meeting with Hon'ble Union Minister Shri @CRPaatil Ji. We spoke at length about our plans to rejuvenate Silsako Beel and other issues pertaining to the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission in Assam," he posted.

Silsako Beel has been at the center of Assam’s wetland conservation efforts, with the state government undertaking measures to restore and preserve its ecological balance. Meanwhile, the Jal Jeevan Mission continues to play a vital role in providing clean drinking water to rural households across Assam.

The meeting is expected to bolster collaborative efforts between the Assam government and the Ministry of Jal Shakti to accelerate water-related infrastructure projects in the state.