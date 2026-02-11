Assam CM distributes 1,879 appointment letters; total government jobs reach 1.58 lakh

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on February 11, ceremonially distributed appointment letters to 1,879 candidates at a programme held at the Jyoti-Bishnu Auditorium in Guwahati, further strengthening the state government’s push for transparent and merit-based recruitment.

Of the total appointments, 1,694 candidates have been selected for various posts under the Public Works Department (PWD), Transport Department and Water Resources Department. Additionally, 185 contractual candidates were appointed under the Assam State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ASRLM).

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said the government remains committed to empowering the youth of Assam through a fair and transparent recruitment process. With the latest round of appointments, the total number of government jobs provided under the present administration has reached 1,58,373.

CM Sarma stated that the newly appointed candidates will now have the opportunity to serve “Aai Asomi” and contribute to the state’s development. He reaffirmed that the government’s journey towards generating meaningful employment opportunities will continue in the days ahead.