Assam CM distributes appointment letters to 439 candidates across four departments
At a programme in Guwahati, Himanta Biswa Sarma handed appointment letters to 439 candidates across four departments. The distribution formed part of the Assam government’s push to widen employment and strengthen staffing, with the Chief Minister also citing 175 new posts created in a bank nearing closure.
- Recruitment covered Cooperation, Labour Welfare, PHE and Water Resources departments
- The programme was held at Kala Kshetra in Guwahati for candidates
- Sarma said 175 new posts were created in a bank nearing closure
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on October 11 distributed appointment letters to 439 candidates recruited to four state government departments at a programme held at Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati, taking the total number of government appointments during his two terms to 1,65,749.
Of the newly recruited candidates, 184 have been appointed to the Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department, the highest among the four departments. The Cooperation Department accounts for 175 appointments, followed by the Water Resources Department with 68 and the Labour Welfare Department with 12.
Addressing the programme, Sarma said the government had created 175 new posts in a bank that was on the verge of closure, referring to efforts to preserve employment opportunities.
The latest appointments are part of the state government's recruitment drive aimed at expanding employment opportunities and strengthening the workforce across key departments.
The government has maintained that its recruitment process is transparent and merit-based, with appointments across departments forming a key part of its employment initiatives.
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