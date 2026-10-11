Assam CM distributes appointment letters to 439 candidates across four departments

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on October 11 distributed appointment letters to 439 candidates recruited to four state government departments at a programme held at Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati, taking the total number of government appointments during his two terms to 1,65,749.

Of the newly recruited candidates, 184 have been appointed to the Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department, the highest among the four departments. The Cooperation Department accounts for 175 appointments, followed by the Water Resources Department with 68 and the Labour Welfare Department with 12.

Addressing the programme, Sarma said the government had created 175 new posts in a bank that was on the verge of closure, referring to efforts to preserve employment opportunities.

The latest appointments are part of the state government's recruitment drive aimed at expanding employment opportunities and strengthening the workforce across key departments.

The government has maintained that its recruitment process is transparent and merit-based, with appointments across departments forming a key part of its employment initiatives.