Assam CM distributes CMAAA 2.0 seed capital to 10,404 entrepreneurs in Dibrugarh, Sivasagar, Tinsukia and Charaideo

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on February 9, ceremonially distributed the first tranche of seed capital under the Chief Minister’s Atmanirbhar Assam Abhiyan (CMAAA) 2.0 to 10,404 young entrepreneurs from Dibrugarh, Sivasagar, Tinsukia and Charaideo districts.

The distribution programme was held in Dibrugarh and marked a significant milestone in the state government’s efforts to promote entrepreneurship and self-reliance. The beneficiaries were selected as part of a larger initiative that has identified nearly 75,000 potential entrepreneurs across Assam.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said the initiative reflects the government’s commitment to building a robust ecosystem where young people are encouraged to become job creators rather than job seekers. He described the initiative as an unprecedented state-led investment aimed at directly supporting aspiring entrepreneurs.

The CMAAA 2.0 scheme is designed to provide financial assistance, mentorship and institutional support to youth-led enterprises, thereby accelerating inclusive economic growth across the state. The government has termed the programme a key step towards achieving an Atmanirbhar Assam by empowering local talent and strengthening grassroots entrepreneurship.

Officials said the seed capital distribution will continue in phases across other districts in the coming days.