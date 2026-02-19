Assam CM distributes first tranche of financial assistance to young entrepreneurs in Tezpur under CMAAA 2

Financial assistance was distributed to 6,561 young entrepreneurs from Sonitpur, Biswanath, and Darrang districts under the Chief Minister’s Atmanirbhar Asom Abhijan 2.0 (CMAAA 2.0) at a programme held in Assam's Tezpur on Thursday, February 19.

The assistance was ceremonially handed over by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma as part of the state government’s initiative aimed at supporting youth-led enterprises through a combination of grants, interest-free loans, and skill development support.

According to officials, a total of 50,376 beneficiaries across 25 districts have so far received financial assistance amounting to Rs 461 crore under the scheme. The programme targets support for 74,444 entrepreneurs across the state.

The initiative is intended to promote self-employment and provide financial backing to eligible youth to start or expand their business activities.