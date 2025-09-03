Assam CM distributes Rs 32 crore seed capital to 31,910 women entrepreneurs in Hojai

In a major push for women’s empowerment, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday launched the distribution of seed capital under the Chief Minister’s Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan in Hojai Assembly constituency.

At a ceremonial programme, 31,910 women belonging to self-help groups (SHGs) received cheques of ₹10,000 each, amounting to nearly ₹32 crore. The beneficiaries are engaged in diverse livelihood activities such as goat rearing, dairy farming, paddy cultivation, poultry, handicrafts, piggery, and fisheries.

Speaking at the event, Sarma said that empowering women was central to Assam’s journey towards prosperity. “When we empower women, we empower society. Our government has taken up this mission to make women self-reliant so that they can become equal partners in Assam’s progress,” the chief minister said.

He expressed confidence that the seed capital would help women entrepreneurs expand their ventures and contribute significantly to the rural economy. “This initiative will give a new dimension to women’s empowerment in Assam,” he added.



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The chief minister also announced additional welfare measures. From September, beneficiaries of the Orunodoi scheme will receive an extra subsidy of ₹250 on LPG cylinders. Beginning November next year, ration card holders will be able to buy rice, sugar, and salt at affordable prices.

Sarma urged women to utilise the initial assistance productively, noting that those who do so would become eligible for further financial support—₹25,000 in the next stage and ₹50,000 thereafter. “Out of 40 lakh women in Assam, 10 lakh have already become lakhpatis. With schemes like this, we hope to see many more such success stories,” he remarked.

The Hojai distribution drive is part of a wider state-level mission under which the government aims to disburse ₹3,200 crore to women entrepreneurs. Sarma reiterated that the ultimate goal is to make Assam self-reliant by fostering women-led growth at the grassroots.

The programme was attended by Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Keshab Mahanta, MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, MLAs Ramkrishna Ghosh and Shibu Mishra, Assam Linguistic Minority Development Board Chairman Shiladitya Deb, Hojai Zila Parishad Chairperson Junti Bora, Hojai Municipality Board Chairperson Chaturthi Rani Biswas, Assam State Rural Livelihood Mission Director Kuntal Moni Sarma Bordoloi, besides the Deputy Commissioner, senior officials, and local dignitaries.